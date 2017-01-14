EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

‘Flintstone House’ Back On Sale For $3.2 Million

January 14, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: 3.2 million, Bay Area, flintstone house, For Sale

That vibrant Hillsborough home you can see from I-280 is back up for sale. The 2,700 square foot home was originally listed at over $4 million back in September, but can now be yours for a reduced price of $3.2 million.

The Flintstone house made a splash when it hit the market for $4.2 million in September 2015. In 2016, there were two price reductions on the home, which was taken off the market over the holidays. It’s been available since early January, and Meuschke says she’s already receiving interest. “It has to be the right mix of someone who can afford it and can appreciate the design.” – Realtor.com

Not willing to purchase the 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom iconic home? It’s still up for rent on AirBNB for a minimum of $700 a night and a 4-night stay.

Everything about this house is unique. The Flinstone House is a well known bay area landmark. If you mention you are staying in the Flintstone House, everyone will know what you are talking about. The sunken conversation pit with fireplace and 30 foot ceilings is a wonderful place to relax by yourself or with friends. The house does not have any corners and all the walls are curved. The kitchen was designed by a very creative architect, and has glass countertops and is organically shaped like a nautilus. The tower bedroom has a wonderful and dramatic view of the bridge and reservoir. The house inspires creativity. The house is very charming and comfortable. – AirBNB

For a closer look at the interior of the home, visit realtor.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live