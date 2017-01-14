‘Flintstone House’ Back On Sale For $3.2 Million

That vibrant Hillsborough home you can see from I-280 is back up for sale. The 2,700 square foot home was originally listed at over $4 million back in September, but can now be yours for a reduced price of $3.2 million.

The Flintstone house made a splash when it hit the market for $4.2 million in September 2015. In 2016, there were two price reductions on the home, which was taken off the market over the holidays. It’s been available since early January, and Meuschke says she’s already receiving interest. “It has to be the right mix of someone who can afford it and can appreciate the design.” – Realtor.com

Not willing to purchase the 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom iconic home? It’s still up for rent on AirBNB for a minimum of $700 a night and a 4-night stay.

Everything about this house is unique. The Flinstone House is a well known bay area landmark. If you mention you are staying in the Flintstone House, everyone will know what you are talking about. The sunken conversation pit with fireplace and 30 foot ceilings is a wonderful place to relax by yourself or with friends. The house does not have any corners and all the walls are curved. The kitchen was designed by a very creative architect, and has glass countertops and is organically shaped like a nautilus. The tower bedroom has a wonderful and dramatic view of the bridge and reservoir. The house inspires creativity. The house is very charming and comfortable. – AirBNB

For a closer look at the interior of the home, visit realtor.com.