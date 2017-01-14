Raiders File Relocation Papers For Vegas Move

The Oakland Raiders are set to file relocation papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

The stunning move, one that should be made official in the coming days, is expected to add a new city to the NFL’s ever-changing landscape. The Raiders would need 24 votes from the league’s owners to formally make the move, a vote that will come this spring. The city of Oakland has made no progress to keep the team, sources say. It has not come up with a stadium proposal that league or independent sources believe is credible. At this point, it is only a matter of time before they officially leave. – NFL.com

Just this week we saw the San Diego Chargers make the move officially to Los Angeles & it looks like they won’t be the only AFC West team relocating this offseason.

After years of lack of planning from the city of Oakland for a new home for the Raiders this news shouldn’t;t come as a surprise to any fans of the silver & black.

The filing would include a statement explaining the Raiders‘ decision, then potentially words from Goodell. There would be committee meetings to analyze the move from all sides, then a vote of all the owners. Between the analysis, vetting, and discussion, it’s likely it would take about 4-6 weeks. That would set up a vote of the owners to send the Raiders to Vegas during the late-March league meetings in Arizona — with 24 votes needing to pass. The other option would be to call a special league meeting, which doesn’t appear likely. – NFL.com

If there is a silver lining its that a competitive Raiders team would likely remain in Oakland for the next few seasons while a stadium is built in Las Vegas.