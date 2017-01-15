EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Billy Corgan Hints At Reunion Of Smashing Pumpkins Original Lineup

January 15, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Billy Corgan, D’Arcy Wretzky, REUNION, Smashing Pumpkins

The original lineup of Smashing Pumpkins (Billy Corgan, James Iha, D’Arcy Wretzky, & Jimmy Chamberlain) haven’t played together since 1999.

It appears that could be changing soon.

Posed group portrait of American rock band the Smashing Pumpkins in Los Angeles in August 1995. Left to right are bassist D'Arcy Wretzky, singer Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlain and guitarist James Iha. (Photo by Kevin Cummins/Getty Images)

Posed group portrait of American rock band the Smashing Pumpkins in Los Angeles in August 1995. Left to right are bassist D’Arcy Wretzky, singer Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlain and guitarist James Iha. (Photo by Kevin Cummins/Getty Images)

In an interview this week on a Chicago radio station, Billy discussed the prospect of a true Smashing Pumpkins reunion.

While on the air, he disclosed that he had just spoken to guitarist James Iha the other day. “Things look good for us getting together to play. So, we’re talking about it. We’ll see.” – Diffuser

What sparked these rumors in the first place was James Iha joining the band on stage last March at a show in Los Angeles and then last May when Corgan posted a heartfelt birthday message to former bassist, D’Arcy Wretzky.

Corgan is currently working on a solo records, but when it comes to a Smashing Pumpkins reunion things seem more possible than they have for quite some time.

“There’s a willingness for us to play, but also the world’s changed a lot since we didn’t play,” he said. “So the reunion thing is always a bit weird because people come in with their expectations.

So my whole thing is if we’re gonna do it, I think we do it to make people happy and not go against the tide of what people would want to hear in that type of stuff, but my interest in it is sort of limited. I’m not gonna do it for like 14 years of my life.” – NME.

We support the idea, Billy.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live