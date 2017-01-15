Billy Corgan Hints At Reunion Of Smashing Pumpkins Original Lineup

The original lineup of Smashing Pumpkins (Billy Corgan, James Iha, D’Arcy Wretzky, & Jimmy Chamberlain) haven’t played together since 1999.

It appears that could be changing soon.

In an interview this week on a Chicago radio station, Billy discussed the prospect of a true Smashing Pumpkins reunion.

While on the air, he disclosed that he had just spoken to guitarist James Iha the other day. “Things look good for us getting together to play. So, we’re talking about it. We’ll see.” – Diffuser

What sparked these rumors in the first place was James Iha joining the band on stage last March at a show in Los Angeles and then last May when Corgan posted a heartfelt birthday message to former bassist, D’Arcy Wretzky.

Corgan is currently working on a solo records, but when it comes to a Smashing Pumpkins reunion things seem more possible than they have for quite some time.

“There’s a willingness for us to play, but also the world’s changed a lot since we didn’t play,” he said. “So the reunion thing is always a bit weird because people come in with their expectations. So my whole thing is if we’re gonna do it, I think we do it to make people happy and not go against the tide of what people would want to hear in that type of stuff, but my interest in it is sort of limited. I’m not gonna do it for like 14 years of my life.” – NME.

We support the idea, Billy.