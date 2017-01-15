EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

LISTEN: Sonny Moore (Skrillex) Has Rejoined From First To Last

January 15, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: From First To Last, make war, Skrillex

After months of rumors it appears Sonny Moore has officially rejoined From First To Last.

A video posted by SKRILLEX (@skrillex) on

It all started back in July when former From First To Last vocalist Sonny Moore (aka Skrillex) played a song reminiscent of FFTL’s overall sound with what seemed to be Moore’s vocals over it on his label’s Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music. He dubbed it “Bonus track,” and from there rumors of a possible reunion began to spread. – Alt Press

This past Friday the rumors reached their height after Mark Hoppus posted an Instagram photo that included Moore with From First To Last guitarist Matt Good along with Travis Barker & John Feldmann.

Studio hangs.

A photo posted by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) on

No details have been released on the extent of the reunion, but Sonny Moore is back in the band.

