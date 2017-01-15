NorCal Corgi Con 2017 Has Been Announced

The last Corgi Con at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach was a mere three months ago, but hype is already building for the summer 2017 edition of the event.
CorgiCon was such a blast yesterday! Hundreds and hundreds of spunky, short legged, fluffy butts running around (aka heaven). I was so excited to have met @vlogaftercollege and his corgi Gatsby! Gatsby, in my opinion, is perfect. So we'll behaved, friendly and look just at that smile! One day when I get my own corgi, I hope to train him to be just as great! #CorgiCon #NorCalCorgiCon #CorgiCon2016 #GatsbyTheCorgi #CorgiOnFleek
Nor Cal Corgi Con – Summer edition is set for Saturday morning June 17, 2017.
Yeah, that is 5 months away, but 7.6k people have already marked themselves as “interested” on Facebook, 1.7k saying they’ll be there.
There will be corgi races, a corgi costume contest, and a big corgi group photo.
For more on Corgi Con 2017 visit the Facebook event page & corgicon.com.