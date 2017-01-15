EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

NorCal Corgi Con 2017 Has Been Announced

January 15, 2017 9:13 PM
Filed Under: corgi con 2017, ocean beach, San Francisco

The last Corgi Con at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach was a mere three months ago, but hype is already building for the summer 2017 edition of the event.

Nor Cal Corgi Con – Summer edition is set for Saturday morning June 17, 2017.

Yeah, that is 5 months away, but 7.6k people have already marked themselves as “interested” on Facebook, 1.7k saying they’ll be there.

There will be corgi races, a corgi costume contest, and a big corgi group photo.

🌭🐶

A photo posted by Roshan Vyas 🐒 (@roshanvyas) on

For more on Corgi Con 2017 visit the Facebook event page & corgicon.com.

More from Dallas
