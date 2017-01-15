EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Smash Mouth Offering Chance To Sing Gang Vocals On New Album

January 15, 2017 10:45 PM
Filed Under: fush yu mang, gang vocals, Instagram, Smash Mouth

San Jose’s Smash Mouth were a pretty hot up & coming rock band upon the release of their major label debut “Fush Yu Mang” in 1997. It featured their pre-“All Star” hit “Walkin’ On The Sun”.

Anyways, we’re talking about Smash Mouth because they’re releasing an acoustic rendition of the album to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its release and there are some offers you need to jump on.

This isn’t a crowd funding donation campaign. We aren’t about that. This is a super cool pre-order, and much more campaign. We have a ton of great rewards for our pledgers: – pledgemusic

Smash Mouth will take over your Instagram for $200.

You can contribute gang vocals to the new version of their of “Why Can’t We Be Friends” for $1k.

You can get a signed copy of their cookbook for $30. Yes, they have a cookbook.

Or have them play at your house for $30k.

Smash Mouth do have a ton of offers available for this campaign & you can see them all here.

 

