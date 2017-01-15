EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Subsonic Playlist: 01.14.2017

January 15, 2017 8:15 PM
Filed Under: Playlist, Subsonic, Subsonic Playlist, subsonicplaylist
10PM
BOB MOSES- tearing me up (a-trak remix)
MAJOR LAZER & SHOWTEK- believer
TJR- freaks
THE KILLERS- mr. brightside (Jacques lu cont remix)
KSHMR- mandala
KILL THE BUZZ- break the house down (hardwell remix)
MOBY- natural blues (kidnap kid remix)
PHANTOGRAM- you don’t get my high anymore (miami horror remix)
DIPLO & AUTOEROTIQUE- waist time
RL GRIME X WHAT SO NOT X SKRILLEX- waiting
JEWELZ & SPARKS- grande opera
EMPIRE OF THE SUN- walking on a dream (danger remix)
DJ SNAKE- ocho cinco feat Yellow Claw (Henry Fong remix)
11PM
M83- midnight city (eric prydz remix)
ARMIN VAN BUUREN- communication (david gravell 2017 remix)
WILL SPARKS- flamenco
DC BREAKS- infinity
PEGBOARD NERDS- go berserk
TIMMY TRUMPET- party till we die feat Andrew WK
DENNIS CRUZ- bad behaviour
HIGHSOCIETY- life hack
SAN HOLO- light
TWENTY ONE PILOTS- heathens (just a tune remix)
STANTON WARRIORS- too long
GORILLAZ- feel good, inc (stanton warriors remix)
WHETHAN- savage feat flux pavilion
12AM
BANKS- beggin’ for thread (salva remix)
FLOSSTRADAMUS- came up feat Post Malone (Jorgen Odegard remix)
EMBER ISLAND- creep (radiohead cover)
HUDSON MOHAWKE- shanghaied
R3HAB & SKYTECH- everything
DRIFTMOON- beggar in your own kingdom
LUCA GUERREIRI- lighter
EKALI & KRANE- akira
TIM GUNTER- first breath
FLUME- say it feat Tove Lo (Illenium remix)
AKIRA THE DON- stranger things theme
STEVE BCEE x SPY- is anybody out there (vanguard project remix)
THIEVERY CORPORATION- let the chalice blaze
FAITHLESS- insomnia
More from Subsonic
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live