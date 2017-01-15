Subsonic Playlist: 01.14.2017

10PM
BOB MOSES- tearing me up (a-trak remix)
MAJOR LAZER & SHOWTEK- believer
TJR- freaks
THE KILLERS- mr. brightside (Jacques lu cont remix)
KSHMR- mandala
KILL THE BUZZ- break the house down (hardwell remix)
MOBY- natural blues (kidnap kid remix)
PHANTOGRAM- you don’t get my high anymore (miami horror remix)
DIPLO & AUTOEROTIQUE- waist time
RL GRIME X WHAT SO NOT X SKRILLEX- waiting
JEWELZ & SPARKS- grande opera
EMPIRE OF THE SUN- walking on a dream (danger remix)
DJ SNAKE- ocho cinco feat Yellow Claw (Henry Fong remix)
11PM
M83- midnight city (eric prydz remix)
ARMIN VAN BUUREN- communication (david gravell 2017 remix)
WILL SPARKS- flamenco
DC BREAKS- infinity
PEGBOARD NERDS- go berserk
TIMMY TRUMPET- party till we die feat Andrew WK
DENNIS CRUZ- bad behaviour
HIGHSOCIETY- life hack
SAN HOLO- light
TWENTY ONE PILOTS- heathens (just a tune remix)
STANTON WARRIORS- too long
GORILLAZ- feel good, inc (stanton warriors remix)
WHETHAN- savage feat flux pavilion
12AM
BANKS- beggin’ for thread (salva remix)
FLOSSTRADAMUS- came up feat Post Malone (Jorgen Odegard remix)
EMBER ISLAND- creep (radiohead cover)
HUDSON MOHAWKE- shanghaied
R3HAB & SKYTECH- everything
DRIFTMOON- beggar in your own kingdom
LUCA GUERREIRI- lighter
EKALI & KRANE- akira
TIM GUNTER- first breath
FLUME- say it feat Tove Lo (Illenium remix)
AKIRA THE DON- stranger things theme
STEVE BCEE x SPY- is anybody out there (vanguard project remix)
THIEVERY CORPORATION- let the chalice blaze
FAITHLESS- insomnia