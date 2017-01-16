Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band Pulls Out Of Trump Inauguration Performance

This was going to be their biggest show yet! The B Street Band – the “original Springsteen Tribute Band” was set to play the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala on Thursday, but no more.

“We felt that we had to make it known that we didn’t want to seem disrespectful, in any way, shape or form, to Bruce and his music and his band,” Forte says. “I don’t want to upset them. We owe everything to him and our gratitude and respect to the band is imperative above all else. It became clear to us that this wasn’t working and we just had to do what we thought was the right thing to do and that was to pull out.” – B Street Band frontman, Will Forte (via Rolling Stone)

The tribute band had played the gala before to no controversy for Obama inauguration events, but this time the heat was too much.

“I’m worn out,” he says. “The band’s worn out. Everybody loves to have their 15 minutes of fame, but maybe not this way.” – Rolling Stone

Meanwhile, Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, & more are still set to play the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” this Thursday.

