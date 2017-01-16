EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Green Day Depict Donald Trump As A Monster In New Lyric Video

January 16, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Green Day, troubled times video

Green Day have not shied away from voicing their disdain for President-Elect Donald Trump. Most notably when they performed at the American Music Awards last fall and chanted “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA”.

Now, in their new lyric video for “Troubled Times” off of 2016’s “Revolution Radio” the band depicts Trump as some sort of monster.

This certainly won’t be the last time we hear from Green Day when it comes to Trump’s presidency over the next 4 years.

Green Day will headline the Oakland Coliseum on August 5, 2017.

Here’s a fun throwback tweet from 2010:

 

