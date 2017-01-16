Green Day Depict Donald Trump As A Monster In New Lyric Video

Green Day have not shied away from voicing their disdain for President-Elect Donald Trump. Most notably when they performed at the American Music Awards last fall and chanted “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA”.

Now, in their new lyric video for “Troubled Times” off of 2016’s “Revolution Radio” the band depicts Trump as some sort of monster.

This certainly won’t be the last time we hear from Green Day when it comes to Trump’s presidency over the next 4 years.

Green Day Pays Tribute To Ghost Ship Fire Victims At Not So Silent Night

Green Day will headline the Oakland Coliseum on August 5, 2017.

