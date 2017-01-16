EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

New Craft Brewery Opening In San Jose This Week

January 16, 2017 8:14 PM
A craft brewery and taproom founded by two Bay Area friends is opening in San Jose this Wednesday.

Hapa’s Brewing  Company has been four years in the making and will be open every Wednesday-Sunday on Lincoln Ave.

The lease for Hap’s Brewing was signed back in August 2015 and now it’s ready to go.

Hapa’s Brewing Company is a craft brewery and taproom located in San Jose, CA. Founded by South Bay natives, Hapa’s Brewing is committed to creating delicious beers for the neighborhoods we love! – Hapa’s Brewing Facebook.

You can find Hapa’s at 460 Lincoln Ave. at the corner of Auzerais. Near San Carlos St.

They’ll be hosting a grand opening party on Saturday February 11.
