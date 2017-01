New Craft Brewery Opening In San Jose This Week

A craft brewery and taproom founded by two Bay Area friends is opening in San Jose this Wednesday.

Hapa’s Brewing ┬áCompany has been four years in the making and will be open every Wednesday-Sunday on Lincoln Ave.

Great times at the CrossFit Cadence holiday party last night! #crossfit #craftbeer @rpmfitness A photo posted by Hapa's Brewing Company (@hapasbrewing) on Dec 18, 2016 at 2:35pm PST

The lease for Hap’s Brewing was signed back in August 2015 and now it’s ready to go.

Hapa’s Brewing Company is a craft brewery and taproom located in San Jose, CA. Founded by South Bay natives, Hapa’s Brewing is committed to creating delicious beers for the neighborhoods we love! – Hapa’s Brewing Facebook

Starting this Wednesday, January 18th we will be open!!! Check our website for taproom hours #craftbeer #buildabrewery #openforbusiness #sanjose A photo posted by Hapa's Brewing Company (@hapasbrewing) on Jan 16, 2017 at 5:00pm PST You can find Hapa’s at 460 Lincoln Ave. at the corner of Auzerais. Near San Carlos St.

They’ll be hosting a grand opening party on Saturday February 11.