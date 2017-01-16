New Craft Brewery Opening In San Jose This Week

A craft brewery and taproom founded by two Bay Area friends is opening in San Jose this Wednesday.

Hapa’s Brewing Company has been four years in the making and will be open every Wednesday-Sunday on Lincoln Ave.

Great times at the CrossFit Cadence holiday party last night! #crossfit #craftbeer @rpmfitness A photo posted by Hapa's Brewing Company (@hapasbrewing) on Dec 18, 2016 at 2:35pm PST

The lease for Hap’s Brewing was signed back in August 2015 and now it’s ready to go.

Hapa’s Brewing Company is a craft brewery and taproom located in San Jose, CA. Founded by South Bay natives, Hapa’s Brewing is committed to creating delicious beers for the neighborhoods we love! – Hapa’s Brewing Facebook

Starting this Wednesday, January 18th we will be open!!! Check our website for taproom hours #craftbeer #buildabrewery #openforbusiness #sanjose A photo posted by Hapa's Brewing Company (@hapasbrewing) on Jan 16, 2017 at 5:00pm PST You can find Hapa’s at 460 Lincoln Ave. at the corner of Auzerais. Near San Carlos St.

They’ll be hosting a grand opening party on Saturday February 11.