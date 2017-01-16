New Craft Brewery Opening In San Jose This Week

A craft brewery and taproom founded by two Bay Area friends is opening in San Jose this Wednesday.
Hapa’s Brewing Company has been four years in the making and will be open every Wednesday-Sunday on Lincoln Ave.
The lease for Hap’s Brewing was signed back in August 2015 and now it’s ready to go.
Hapa’s Brewing Company is a craft brewery and taproom located in San Jose, CA. Founded by South Bay natives, Hapa’s Brewing is committed to creating delicious beers for the neighborhoods we love! – Hapa’s Brewing Facebook.
You can find Hapa’s at 460 Lincoln Ave. at the corner of Auzerais. Near San Carlos St.