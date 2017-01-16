EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

RIP Vine – Tomorrow Is The App’s Final Day

January 16, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: downloading vines, january 17, vine shut down

It was a good run, Vine. Founded in 2012 and launched in 2013 the app, which allowed you to make six second videos, quickly became a staple of most everyone’s smartphones.

Late last year it was announced that Vine would be shut down & that is day is upon us.

What does that mean for you? If there are vines that you’ve posted that you must keep forever, download them now before the Vine app is replaced by Vine Camera.

What is happening to the Vine app?

On January 17 the Vine app will become the Vine Camera. We will notify you through the app before this happens. The Vine Camera will allow you to make 6.5 second looping videos and post them to Twitter, or save them to your camera roll in a logged out state. You will not be able to do any of the other things you can currently do with the Vine app. Once the Vine Camera is live, you will no longer be able to download your Vines from the app.

What is happening to the Vine website?

In January, we will transition the website to an archive of Vines that were created through the Vine app, so you can continue to browse Vines. We’ll do our best to notify you of any changes to the vine.co archive. – Vine.co

In memoriam, here are a few of our favorite vines:

RIP Vine. 2012-2017.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live