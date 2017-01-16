RIP Vine – Tomorrow Is The App’s Final Day

It was a good run, Vine. Founded in 2012 and launched in 2013 the app, which allowed you to make six second videos, quickly became a staple of most everyone’s smartphones.

Late last year it was announced that Vine would be shut down & that is day is upon us.

Update – the Vine app will become the Vine Camera on Jan 17. Please download your Vines before then! More here: https://t.co/zrE1oDTx48 — Vine (@vine) January 4, 2017

What does that mean for you? If there are vines that you’ve posted that you must keep forever, download them now before the Vine app is replaced by Vine Camera.

What is happening to the Vine app? On January 17 the Vine app will become the Vine Camera. We will notify you through the app before this happens. The Vine Camera will allow you to make 6.5 second looping videos and post them to Twitter, or save them to your camera roll in a logged out state. You will not be able to do any of the other things you can currently do with the Vine app. Once the Vine Camera is live, you will no longer be able to download your Vines from the app. What is happening to the Vine website? In January, we will transition the website to an archive of Vines that were created through the Vine app, so you can continue to browse Vines. We’ll do our best to notify you of any changes to the vine.co archive. – Vine.co

In memoriam, here are a few of our favorite vines:

RIP Vine. 2012-2017.