Warriors Snap Losing Streak To Cavs; Win By 35

The Golden State Warriors snapped a 4-game losing streak (dating back to last year’s NBA Finals) to the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in Oakland. Wining 126-91.
The Warriors improved to an NBA best 35-6.
Things got chippy in the first half when Draymond Green knocked LeBron James off of his feet. Green was assessed a flagrant 1 foul for excessive contact.
Draymond Green mocking LeBron James:
The Warriors also took a 29 point lead into halftime thanks to Kevin Durant & Stephen Curry:
KD also had quite the block on James in the 3rd: