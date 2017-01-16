EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Warriors Snap Losing Streak To Cavs; Win By 35

January 16, 2017 7:32 PM
Filed Under: cavs, Draymond Green, january 16 2017, LeBron James, MLK, Oracle Arena, warriors

The Golden State Warriors snapped a 4-game losing streak (dating back to last year’s NBA Finals) to the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in Oakland. Wining 126-91.

The Warriors improved to an NBA best 35-6.

Things got chippy in the first half when Draymond Green knocked LeBron James off of his feet. Green was assessed a flagrant 1 foul for excessive contact.

Draymond Green mocking LeBron James:

The Warriors also took a 29 point lead into halftime thanks to Kevin Durant & Stephen Curry:

KD also had quite the block on James in the 3rd:

