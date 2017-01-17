Google Maps To Let You Know How Difficult Parking Is At Your Destination

It is being reported that a new feature has shown up for some users of a beta version of Google Maps v9.44.

That feature is one that allows you to select and see parking availability at your destination.

There appear to be three levels of parking availability: “easy,” “medium,” and “limited” for areas where parking is typically hard to come by. During your drive, you can expand the turn-by-turn directions to see a more detailed explanation of your destination’s parking situation.- ArsTechnica

Parking info is currently displayed for these beta users when their destinations are public places like airports, or shopping centers.

There’s no word on when this might be coming to all Google Maps users, but it would be pretty useful for us here in the Bay Area.