Hotel Planned As Part Of French Laundry Renovation

The Napa Valley three-Michelin Starred restaurant, French Laundry, is set to re-open on Saturday February 18.

The Yountville, CA staple will also soon have a hotel on its property.

The French Laundry’s super duper $10 million renovation is almost done, and with its completion comes a new tidbit of news from WSJ. Magazine: chef Thomas Keller has plans to build a small hotel on the property, too. – Eater SF

That makes it convenient if you need a place to crash after the boujeeist (is that a real word?) possible.

Packed up and moved out. Our dining room is ready for a refresh. We will return from our winter closure for our first service of 2017 on February 18. We will be accepting reservations beginning January 18. #winterishere #TFLKitchenRenovation #TheFuture | Photo by @mario.piombo A photo posted by The French Laundry (@_tfl_) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

The multi-year renovations will be fully done by early summer & if anyone wants to take us out to dinner at the famed French spot, feel free.