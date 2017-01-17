EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Hotel Planned As Part Of French Laundry Renovation

January 17, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: french laundry, hotel, napa, thomas keller, yountville

The Napa Valley three-Michelin Starred restaurant, French Laundry, is set to re-open on Saturday February 18.

The Yountville, CA staple will also soon have a hotel on its property.

The French Laundry’s super duper $10 million renovation is almost done, and with its completion comes a new tidbit of news from WSJ. Magazine: chef Thomas Keller has plans to build a small hotel on the property, too. – Eater SF

That makes it convenient if you need a place to crash after the boujeeist (is that a real word?) possible.

The multi-year renovations will be fully done by early summer & if anyone wants to take us out to dinner at the famed French spot, feel free.

More from Dallas
