Hotel Planned As Part Of French Laundry Renovation

The Napa Valley three-Michelin Starred restaurant, French Laundry, is set to re-open on Saturday February 18.
The Yountville, CA staple will also soon have a hotel on its property.
The French Laundry’s super duper $10 million renovation is almost done, and with its completion comes a new tidbit of news from WSJ. Magazine: chef Thomas Keller has plans to build a small hotel on the property, too. – Eater SF
That makes it convenient if you need a place to crash after the boujeeist (is that a real word?) possible.
The multi-year renovations will be fully done by early summer & if anyone wants to take us out to dinner at the famed French spot, feel free.