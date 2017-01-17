Twenty One Pilots Halt Show To Play Mario Kart

Tonight marked the first night of 2017’s Emotional Roadshow tour for twenty one pilots and this might be a staple of it.

Late into the set, frontman Tyler Joseph played Mario Kart 64 (best one) live on stage with a lucky fan.

I wish I was kidding pic.twitter.com/D3n28YcxiG — Twenty One Updated (@topupdated) January 18, 2017

Bowser proved to be superior to Princess Peach in this race as Tyler won.

If you want a spoiler alert for what their setlist might look like in a few weeks when they hit San Jose, here it is from tonight’s show:

Tyler is also good at Super Smash Bros. Melee:

See you in the Bay Area on February 10.

