Twenty One Pilots Halt Show To Play Mario Kart

Tonight marked the first night of 2017’s Emotional Roadshow tour for twenty one pilots and this might be a staple of it.
Late into the set, frontman Tyler Joseph played Mario Kart 64 (best one) live on stage with a lucky fan.
Bowser proved to be superior to Princess Peach in this race as Tyler won.
If you want a spoiler alert for what their setlist might look like in a few weeks when they hit San Jose, here it is from tonight’s show:
Twenty One Pilots
- Fairly Local (Intro)
- Heavydirtysoul
- Migraine
- Hometown (w/ teleporting act)
Josh mini clip
- Shown riding in a car wearing black mask, takes it off. Walks out and returns with white mask.
- Message Man / Polarize (mashup)
- Heathens
- House Of Gold / We Don’t Believe What’s On TV
- Lane Boy
- Screen / The Judge (mashup)
B-STAGEw/ TRANSITION OF OLD TYLER AND JOSH FOOTAGE
- Ode To Sleep
- Addict With A Pen
- Cancer (Cover)
MAIN STAGEw/ a JOSH VS. JOSH DRUM BATTLE
- Holding On To You
COVERS w/ Judah & The Lion and Jon Bellion
- Tubthumping by Chumbawamba (Tyler’s favorite song when he was 12)
- No Diggity by Blackstreet
- Where Is The Love by The Blacked Eyed Peas
- Jump Around by House of Pain
- Ride w/ drum platform
- Stressed Out
- Guns For Hands w/ Tyler in hamster ball
TYLER JOSEPH PLAYS MARIO KART ON STAGE WITH FAN
- Tear In My Heart w/ drum line Josh (soy sauce remix)
- Car Radio
- Goner
- Trees
Tyler is also good at Super Smash Bros. Melee:
See you in the Bay Area on February 10.