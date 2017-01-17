EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Twenty One Pilots Halt Show To Play Mario Kart

January 17, 2017 7:47 PM
Tonight marked the first night of 2017’s Emotional Roadshow tour for twenty one pilots and this might be a staple of it.

Late into the set, frontman Tyler Joseph played Mario Kart 64 (best one) live on stage with a lucky fan.

Bowser proved to be superior to Princess Peach in this race as Tyler won.

If you want a spoiler alert for what their setlist might look like in a few weeks when they hit San Jose, here it is from tonight’s show:

Twenty One Pilots
  1. Fairly Local (Intro)
  2. Heavydirtysoul
  3. Migraine
  4. Hometown (w/ teleporting act)
    Josh mini clip

    • Shown riding in a car wearing black mask, takes it off. Walks out and returns with white mask.
  5. Message Man / Polarize (mashup)
  6. Heathens
  7. House Of Gold / We Don’t Believe What’s On TV
  8. Lane Boy
  9. Screen / The Judge (mashup)
    B-STAGEw/ TRANSITION OF OLD TYLER AND JOSH FOOTAGE
  10. Ode To Sleep
  11. Addict With A Pen
  12. Cancer (Cover)
    MAIN STAGEw/ a JOSH VS. JOSH DRUM BATTLE
  13. Holding On To You
    COVERS w/ Judah & The Lion and Jon Bellion
  14. Tubthumping by Chumbawamba (Tyler’s favorite song when he was 12)
  15. No Diggity by Blackstreet
  16. Where Is The Love by The Blacked Eyed Peas
  17. Jump Around by House of Pain
  18. Ride w/ drum platform
  19. Stressed Out
  20. Guns For Hands w/ Tyler in hamster ball
    TYLER JOSEPH PLAYS MARIO KART ON STAGE WITH FAN
  21. Tear In My Heart w/ drum line Josh (soy sauce remix)
  22. Car Radio
  23. Goner
  24. Trees

Tyler is also good at Super Smash Bros. Melee:

See you in the Bay Area on February 10.

More from Dallas
