10 Essential Albums From LIVE105’s Teenage Years

You might have noticed the trend lately on Facebook where people are listing ten albums that meant the most to them in their teenage years. The albums that helped mold their music tastes and the ones they look back on with a great deal of nostalgia.

LIVE105 was born in 1986 and we turn 31 this year as a radio station, which means are teenage years fell right around the middle of our current existence – from the years 1999-2005. Here are 10 of the most important albums to us from that time.

In no particular order:

The Killers – “Hot Fuss” (2004)

2004 was the year a little indie rock band from Las Vegas burst onto the scene. Hot Fuss gave us hits like “Somebody Told Me,” “Mr. Brightside,” “Smile Like You Mean It,” & “All These Things That I’ve Done”. The Killers also played their first BFD in 2004.

The Strokes – “Is This It” (2001)

“Last Nite,” “Hard To Explain,” “Someday,” and more helped solidify this album as one of the biggest in our history, let alone LIVE105’s teenage years.

Jimmy Eat World – “Bleed American” (2001)

15-year old LIVE105 had this in their car stereo all fall 2001. “Bleed American,” “The Middle,” “Sweetness,” & “A Praise Chorus” were all staples of our airwaves for months at a time.

The White Stripes – “Elephant” (2003)

Featuring The White Stripes most iconic hit, “Seven Nation Army” you couldn’t escape that bass line all decade. Jack & Meg played BFD that summer as well.

Linkin Park – “Hybrid Theory” (2000)

We’re not ashamed to admit we still know almost all the words to this album. We had a lot of angst at 14, OK. “Hybrid Theory” has sold 27 million copies worldwide since its release nearly 17 years ago.

Radiohead – “Kid A” (2000)

Radiohead’s fourth album was one of our favorite post-Y2K records and you heard tracks from it all over Aaron Axelsen’s Soundcheck & Subsonic in 2000.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Californication” (1999)

What a massive record this was in the final year of the 20th century. “Scar Tissue.” “Around The World,” “Otherside,” “Californication,” and “Parallel Universe” all were staples of the LIVE105 playlist and RHCP headlined BFD that summer.

Queens of the Stone Age – “Songs For The Deaf” (2002)

Queens of the Stone Age’s third album and the one that solidified them as stoner/alternative rock gods. You heard “No One Knows” & “Go With The Flow” all over LIVE105 in 2002 & 2003.

Weezer – S/T (Green Album) (2001)

Weezer made their return in a big way with 2001’s Green Album. Not held as in high regard as the Blue Album & “Pinkerton,” but we loved spinning “Hash Pipe.” “Island In The Sun,” & “Photograph” off this record.

Foo Fighters – “One By One” (2002)

“All My Life” dropped at the end of the summer of 2002 & that was about as triumphant a return as a band could make. “Times Like These” & “Low” also became mainstays of the LIVE105 playlist over the next year as Foo Fighters headlined BFD 2003.