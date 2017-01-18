EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Disney-Pixar Video Reveals Easter Eggs In Some OF Your Favorite Films

January 18, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Disney-Pixar

Fans have been noticing Easter eggs in Disney-Pixar film for years but there were more than ever imagined.

The official Toy Story Facebook page, posted a video that revealed where exactly you can see hidden Easter eggs in many of your favorites.

Did you see Sully in Brave? Or Riley from Inside Out in Finding Dory? Ratatouille’s restaurant in Cars 2?

Mind. Blown.

 feet Disney Pixar Video Reveals Easter Eggs In Some OF Your Favorite Films

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live