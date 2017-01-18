Disney-Pixar Video Reveals Easter Eggs In Some OF Your Favorite Films

Fans have been noticing Easter eggs in Disney-Pixar film for years but there were more than ever imagined.

The official Toy Story Facebook page, posted a video that revealed where exactly you can see hidden Easter eggs in many of your favorites.

Did you see Sully in Brave? Or Riley from Inside Out in Finding Dory? Ratatouille’s restaurant in Cars 2?

Mind. Blown.

