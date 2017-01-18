EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Here’s The Latest List Of Performers For The Inauguration

January 18, 2017 11:09 PM
Filed Under: 3 Doors Down, christie michele, Donald Trump, inauguration, jackie evancho, Kanye West, sam & dave, talladega, the piano guys, toby keith, tony orlando

It was reported last week that the Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood & more would be performing “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” on the Thursday night before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

There’s also several performers who’ve been set for the inauguration itself including Jackie Evancho (singing the National Anthem) & The Rockettes.

Jennifer Holliday Pulls Out Of Inauguration Performance; Apologizes for “lapse in judgement.”

Here’s the latest list of entertainers for the official inauguration events this week via the Inaugural Committee.

The Talladega College Tornado Marching Band is in, who’ve said “Forget the politics, we’re musicians”.

Will Kanye West be showing up to perform? Unlikely:

If you’re interested in seeing any of these performances, most will be nationally broadcast over the next two days.

If you were looking forward to seeing the Bruce Springsteen Tribute band, The B Street Band, they pulled out earlier this week.

