Stars of History Channel’s “American Pickers”, Mike Wolfe & Frank Fritz, are heading to Northern California this spring to film & they want to see your antiques.

The guys are looking for one-of-a-kind items & the stories behind them.

Those of you who have one of a kind items to sell reach out to us on our phone number 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

If you’ve got something in your possession that Mike & Frank need to see – let ’em know.