Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.18.17

Due to some worrisome stats that Kevin’s wife read about neighborhood break-ins, Kevin has begin to consider purchasing a gun for household protection. But when looking at the test for gun safety, he noticed that the test was one of the easiest test he’s ever done in his life. It was so easy that Kevin had Dead Eyes look up a 3rd grade level quiz to see if the show would get a better grade on the gun quiz than a quiz meant for children. As you might expect, elementary school education isn’t actually the show’s strong suit.

Plus, Kevin Klein Live broke away from tradition by actually honoring a celebrity’s birthday. But granted, this was no ordinary celebrity, as it was to honor the immortal woman who continues to kick life’s ass, Betty White, who has outlived an insane amount of legends and survived the celebrity killing year of 2016. But how old is Betty White really? The show put listeners to the test to see if they could tell if Betty White is older than random places and things in the world, in a game (that probably could’ve used a better name) called White Power.

Also on today’s podcast:

Radiohead tickets given in a Spencer’s-themed Price Is Right

A look into how sleeping in your boxers can damage your genitals

Complaints from a listener about our talking about masturbating at work being heard by her 13 year old son

And more!

