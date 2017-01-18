Robots To Start Delivering DoorDash In The Bay Area

DoorDash and Starship Technologies have teamed up to pilot a program where your local food deliveries will come by autonomous robots!

Starting in the next few weeks, these delivery robots will be tested around Redwood City. At first, the robots will be shadowed by people but if all goes well will eventually take over smaller orders that are a short distance from the restaurant.

“We expect to use robots to deliver these smaller, short-distance orders that Dashers often avoid, thereby freeing up Dashers to fulfill the bigger and more complex deliveries that often result in more money for them.” Stanley Tang, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, wrote in blog post. “We also plan to explore using robots to bring food from a restaurant to a local hub: with this approach, Dashers would no longer need to park outside a restaurant or wait for the food, but could simply meet a robot at a parking lot to pick up the food and take it directly to the customer.”

The overall goal is to provide faster service at a lower cost by using the robots.

Another advantage is that the smaller robots comply with most existing laws, including Redwood City’s.

