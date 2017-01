Steve Carell, star of NBC’s now defunct American version of “The Office”, got our hopes up today – & then DASHED them six minutes later.

Breaking News: "The Office" returning to NBC. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

WHAT?

Wait, sorry. I meant "Will and Grace" (Typo) — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

Oh. Still cool, but come on, man.

The good news here is that “Will & Grace” is returning for 10 episodes later this year.

“The Office” ended in 2013, but one day hopefully Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight, and the rest of “The Office” cast can reunite too.

Please.