Super Duper Burger Preps For Worldwide Expansion

January 18, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley, concord, expansion, SFO, super duper burger

Launched in 2010, Super Duper Burgers has had a good deal of success in the Bay Area up until now and San Francisco restaurant magnate Adriano Paganini wants to expand much further than Northern California.

New SFO, Berkeley & Concord locations are on the way, but Pagnini is also thinking international.

Paganini is in talks to bring Super Duper to a European country as a joint venture with a larger company. The deal has not been confirmed, however, so Paganini will not share details. If the deal goes through, Paganini’s restaurant group Back of the House would oversee the big picture expansion, while the European company would oversee the day-to-day operations. – BizJournals

The burger joint that also sells shakes, alcohol, donuts, and more looks like it’ll be spreading its wings much further than the Bay Area very soon.

The Berkeley (2355 Telegraph Ave.) and Concord (The Veranda, 2001-2003 Diamond Blvd.) locations will open this year. The SFO location is expected by early 2018. – Eater SF.

Do big things, Super Duper.

 

