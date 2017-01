Berkeley is the latest city to get one of Taco Bell’s special Cantina locations complete with televisions and alcohol.

There has been one open in San Francisco near AT&T Park, but they are still apparently unable to serve alcohol at that location.

How are the people of Berkeley taking to this new Taco Bell atย 2528B Durant Ave.? Pretty well, we’d say:

The new Taco Bell Cantina is the greatest thing Berkeley has done since discovering plutonium — clur (@TheOriginalClur) January 18, 2017

Berkeley has the most lit Taco Bell in the universe — mase (@jaycasanxva) January 18, 2017

Taco Bell is the best thing to happen to Berkeley since the Free Speech Movement — Karlie (@KarlieRubcic) January 17, 2017

It’s got some local flare as well.

So @xuananho and I have so much school spirit we actually drove to the grand opening of the Berkeley Taco Bell ๐Ÿป๐ŸŒฎ ๐Ÿ””. pic.twitter.com/kjblRlILod — jennifer ้ป„ (@JenniferWrong) January 15, 2017

With the semester just getting underway this week at UC Berkeley expect this new Taco Bell to be poppin’.