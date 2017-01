Amsterdam’s New All-Avocado Restaurant Is Here & It Looks Good

The Avocado Show is set to open in Amsterdam’s hipster-friendly De Pjip neighborhood and the foodย looks really cool.

Besides having an Instagram-friendly aesthetic the main quirk of the avocado show is that avocados will be a feature of every dish on the menu:

โ€œThe possibilities are endless… Our only rule is that the dishes need to contain the green super fruit in one way or another.โ€ Co-owner Jamie van Heije – Eater

The restaurant is set to open next month in South Amsterdam. Let’s go?