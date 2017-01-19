Amsterdam’s New All-Avocado Restaurant Is Here & It Looks Good

The Avocado Show is set to open in Amsterdam’s hipster-friendly De Pjip neighborhood and the food looks really cool.
Besides having an Instagram-friendly aesthetic the main quirk of the avocado show is that avocados will be a feature of every dish on the menu:
“The possibilities are endless… Our only rule is that the dishes need to contain the green super fruit in one way or another.” Co-owner Jamie van Heije – Eater
🏆De fantastische Miss Avocado al een keer ontmoet? Colette Dike van @fooddeco heeft de allermooiste foto's en how-to's van haar adembenemende gerechten gebundeld in dit prachtige boek! Met haar toestemming plaatsen we onze favoriete foto's van haar werk, gewoon om de avocado te vieren. Om 16:00 gaat ze live op het 24Kitchen kanaal en laat ze je zien hoe je deze avocado roos kunt maken. Tune in! #theavocadoshow #fooddeco #avocado #amsterdam
The restaurant is set to open next month in South Amsterdam. Let’s go?