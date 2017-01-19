EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Amsterdam’s New All-Avocado Restaurant Is Here & It Looks Good

January 19, 2017 12:15 PM
The Avocado Show is set to open in Amsterdam’s hipster-friendly De Pjip neighborhood and the food looks really cool.

😱Who wants to try this yummy avocadobun? 📸 @fooddeco #theavocadoshow #avocado #amsterdam

A photo posted by The Avocado Show 🥑 (@theavocadoshow) on

Besides having an Instagram-friendly aesthetic the main quirk of the avocado show is that avocados will be a feature of every dish on the menu:

“The possibilities are endless… Our only rule is that the dishes need to contain the green super fruit in one way or another.” Co-owner Jamie van Heije – Eater

Breakfast goals 🍳 What's your favorite breakfast? We can't wait to open! 🥑 #theavocadoshow #avocado #healthy #foodblogger

A photo posted by The Avocado Show 🥑 (@theavocadoshow) on

Avocado Burger baby! 😍🍔🥑 Tag a friend who would love this (by @frei_style) #theavocadoshow #amsterdam #avocado #vegan

A photo posted by The Avocado Show 🥑 (@theavocadoshow) on

The restaurant is set to open next month in South Amsterdam. Let’s go?

 

