Arcade Fire Drop New Track ‘I Give You Power’ Ft. Mavis Staples

Arcade Fire have released a new track titled “I Give You Power,” featuring R&B legend, Mavis Staples.
The chant-like track repeats the mantra: “I give you power, over me, I give you power, but I gotta be free, I give you power, but now I say, I give you power, I can take it away.”
“It’s never been more important that we stick together & take care of each other. Love, Mavis Staples and Arcade Fire,” the band tweeted. “All proceeds go to @ACLU.”
Check out the new collaborative track below.
All proceeds go to @ACLU
aclu.org—
Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) January 19, 2017
