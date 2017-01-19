EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Arcade Fire Drop New Track ‘I Give You Power’ Ft. Mavis Staples

All proceeds from the track are being donated to the ACLU. January 19, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: Arcade Fire

By Radio.com Staff

Arcade Fire have released a new track titled “I Give You Power,” featuring R&B legend, Mavis Staples.

Related: Arcade Fire to Release New ‘Reflektor’ DVD

The chant-like track repeats the mantra: “I give you power, over me, I give you power, but I gotta be free, I give you power, but now I say, I give you power, I can take it away.”

“It’s never been more important that we stick together & take care of each other. Love, Mavis Staples and Arcade Fire,” the band tweeted. “All proceeds go to @ACLU.”

Check out the new collaborative track below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live