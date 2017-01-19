EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Arcade Fire Release Anti-Trump Song “I Give You Power”

January 19, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Arcade Fire, i give you power, Trump

Arcade Fire have a dropped a new song; the Anti-Trump anthem, “I Give You Power” (Feat. Mavis Staples) a day before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Single artwork

The track is a Tidal exclusive. (Win Butler and Régine Chassagne are among the many co-owners of the service.) All proceeds from it will go to the American Civil Liberties Union. – Pitchfork

Listen here:

In addition to the song, the band uploaded a new profile picture across their networks.

Arcade Fire are expected to release the follow-up to 2013’s “Reflektor” later this year & tour extensively over the next few years.

