The Damon Albarn-fronted cartoon 4-piece had been hinting at new music for several months on Instagram & now we’ve got something. Here’s “Hallelujah Money”:

The song is reportedly, “A sharp rebuttal of Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric and fear-mongering policies.” – Consequence of Sound

Dark times – u need someone to look up to. Me. Here's a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. Now piss on! New stuff won't write itself. https://t.co/tOqYnXqrU2 — gorillaz (@gorillaz) January 19, 2017

A follow-up to 2010’s “Plastic Beach” is expected this year.