EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.19.17

January 19, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Half-Off Podcast, Kevin Klein Live, Podcast, Puppy Bowl, Tom Papa

Double Trouble Thursday is here yet again, bringing with it the conclusion of the Midwest Pee-Trick Saga. The pee pants in question were brought to a listener that works at a forensics lab, who analyzed the sample in question to settle what Kevin was convinced all those months ago: that the stain in question was indeed Useless Weirdo’s urine. Useless Weirdo has denied this for months, but what will this expert be able to shed light on, and then some? Was there more than just the pee in question?

Plus, comedian Tom Papa stopped by to promote his show for Sketchfest this weekend in the middle of Kevin and Ally discussing the latest topic of Let’s Get Offended. The subject in question this time was dogs with disabilities being used in this year’s Puppy Bowl, which ended with the show being offended that there were no mentally disabled dogs and only those with physical impairments. But as Tom Papa told us about his recent dog adoption, it would be too hard to find because pretty much all dogs are messed up in the head when they’re puppies.

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Unlisted looks at the worst passengers you’d find on a common airline flight
  • Fiona Apple’s new anti-Trump song is a hit according to Kevin
  • Kevin and Ally discuss their desires to pre-program their dreams to be their most pleasurable
  • And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live