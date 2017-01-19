EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

New 'Logan' Trailer Features Powerful Music from Rag'n'Bone Man

January 19, 2017
In the new trailer for Logan (trailer #2), the brutally violent scenes are set against a powerful yet soulful soundscape provided by one of alternative rock’s newest faces, and a tattooed one at that. Rory Graham, better known as Rag’n’Bone Man, lent his latest track, “Human,” to the trailer. The slow yet powerful track offsets the otherwise fast-paced visual thrill ride.

Although the British singer/songwriter released the track in July 2016, it’s been steadily climbing the charts, currently No. 18 and climbing on Billboard’s Alternative Songs Chart.

The newest X-Men film finds a weary Logan caring for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Watch the new Logan trailer followed by “Human” by Rag’n’Bone Man.

 

