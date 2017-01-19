Metallica Adds Famous Pianist to ‘One’ During China Performance

By Radio.com Staff

Metallica didn’t just just play a typical set when they took over China’s LeSports Center stage in Beijing yesterday (Jan 18); They added piano to one of their most notable songs, “One.”

For the song the foursome added a fifth member, China’s own concert pianist, Lang Lang, who part additional parts for the occasion. Watch the full performance below. As fans will recall, this isn’t the first time the Bay Area band has added a new part to the song. Metallica famously played an entire concert with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra in 1999.

Meanwhile, Metallica will celebreate their GRAMMY nominated Hardwired…To Self-Destruct by performing live at the 59th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 12.