Super Mario Odyssey Gets Grand Theft Auto Treatment

The new Super Mario Odyssey features Mario jumping around and swinging from lamposts in a virtual city and one YouTube user has mashed that up with some GTA style injuries.

Mario crashing from building, chased by gang members, and slammed by passing cars … the “real” world just got a little more real for

Thanks to YouTuber CrowbCat for the PG-13 fun.





… and just for reference here is the promo for the ACTUAL Super Mario Odyssey video game for Nintendo Switch.

