Super Mario Odyssey Gets Grand Theft Auto Treatment

January 19, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Grand Theft Auto, Nintendo, Super Mario

The new Super Mario Odyssey features Mario jumping around and swinging from lamposts in a virtual city and one YouTube user has mashed that up with some GTA style injuries.

Mario crashing from building, chased by gang members, and slammed by passing cars … the “real” world just got a little more real for

Thanks to YouTuber CrowbCat for the PG-13 fun.


 
… and just for reference here is the promo for the ACTUAL Super Mario Odyssey video game for Nintendo Switch.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

