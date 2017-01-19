Gorillaz Release Apocalyptic ‘Hallelujah Money’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Gorillaz are back today (January 19th) with a new song, “Hallelujah Money,” and an apocalyptic-themed music video to along with it.

The song’s release date is no accident. Gorillaz shared “Hallelujah Money” on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration “to serve as commentary on a politically-charged, historical moment.”

The song features English artist Benjamin Clementine, who is known for his operatic and jazz-influenced vocal stylings. In the video, Clementine stands in an elevator at Trump Tower. As he rises to the top, increasingly disturbing images, like hooded KKK members and frightening clowns, flash behind him.

Along with a link to the video, Gorillaz tweeted, “Dark times – u need someone to look up to. Me. Here’s a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. Now p— on! New stuff won’t write itself.” The virtual band is set to return with a new album later this year.

Watch “Hallelujah Money” below.