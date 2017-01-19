WATCH: Panic! At The Disco Perform On Fallon

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0606 -- Pictured: (l-r) Brendon Urie of musical guest Panic! at the Disco performs with The Roots on January 19, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
This evening on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Panic! At The Disco had a special performance.
Brendon Urie gave us “Death of a Bachelor” with The Roots backing him up.
Here’s a poor quality recording, check back later for a better one:
Panic! At The Disco will play their biggest Bay Area show yet March 25 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.