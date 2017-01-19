EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

WATCH: Panic! At The Disco Perform On Fallon

January 19, 2017 11:35 PM
This evening on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Panic! At The Disco had a special performance.

Brendon Urie gave us “Death of a Bachelor” with The Roots backing him up.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0606 -- Pictured: (l-r) Brendon Urie of musical guest Panic! at the Disco performs with The Roots on January 19, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Here’s a poor quality recording, check back later for a better one:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0606 -- Pictured: (l-r) Brendon Urie of musical guest Panic! at the Disco performs with The Roots on January 19, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Panic! At The Disco will play their biggest Bay Area show yet March 25 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

