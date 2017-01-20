EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Bastille Could Appear On “Game Of Thrones”

January 20, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: BASTILLE, Game of Thrones

Releasing their sophomore album, “Wild World” and touring the globe in 2017 didn’t stop the guys in Bastille from hanging out on the set of “Game Of Thrones”.

Bastille on stage at Oracle Arena in Oakland on December 10, 2016 for LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night. (Photo: Steve Jennings)

The ‘Wild World’ group are rumoured to be appearing in season seven of the show. Watchers on the Wall cites a source who claims Dan Smith and co. show up in the final episode of the season, reportedly filmed at Wolf Hill. Dan Smith fuelled the rumours by telling Vogue earlier this month: “We get to check out the set of Game of Thrones soon, which will be wicked.” – NME

Keep an eye for Dan & the guys on the next season of the show & go check them out in person at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on April 23.

