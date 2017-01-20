Bastille Could Appear On “Game Of Thrones”

Releasing their sophomore album, “Wild World” and touring the globe in 2017 didn’t stop the guys in Bastille from hanging out on the set of “Game Of Thrones”.
The ‘Wild World’ group are rumoured to be appearing in season seven of the show. Watchers on the Wall cites a source who claims Dan Smith and co. show up in the final episode of the season, reportedly filmed at Wolf Hill. Dan Smith fuelled the rumours by telling Vogue earlier this month: “We get to check out the set of Game of Thrones soon, which will be wicked.” – NME
Keep an eye for Dan & the guys on the next season of the show & go check them out in person at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on April 23.