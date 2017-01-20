EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Bender of Futurama Predicts Super Bowl LI On Kevin Klein Live

January 20, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Bender, Futurama, Half-Off Podcast, John DiMaggio, Kevin Klein Live, Podcast, sf sketchfest

There are very few traditions on Kevin Klein Live, especially given the show is only about two and a half years old. There’s the annual Glory Hole-y Night performances near Christmas and then there is also Bender Bending Rodriguez of Futurama fame calling in to give his prediction on who we should expect to win the Super Bowl. And best of all, Bender has been right every single time.

John DiMaggio, the voice of Bender and a large number of characters, called in today to talk about his shows this month during Sketchfest, from the continuing love for Futurama with a live script reading with the original voice cast to a panel analyzing infamous outtakes from beloved celebrities. All the details and more can be found on Sketchfest’s website.

But aside from that, John DiMaggio let us know a few important things. First, that he has officially given up on being a fan of the New York Jets, as the team has just let him down one too many times at this point. Second, he let us know what question he is sick of being asked by fans, so of course that question was in turn asked by Kevin and Ally. Take a listen to the interview and Bender’s Super Bowl LI prediction below.

