Davey Havok Reveals He’d Love To Work With Run The Jewels

To say that Davey Havok is a busy man would be an understatement. First, there’s his bread and butter, Afi. They’ve got a new album out, and a nationwide tour (including a stop in Oakland on Saturday). His electronic project Blaqk Audio is constantly touring, Dreamcar (the new group he formed with members of No Doubt) will debut music later this year, he’s got a hardcore band called XTRMST, and a Ramones cover band who may or may not appear at BFD!

Even with all of these projects, Havok admits there’s another group he’d love to work with. “I want to do something with Run The Jewels”.

Would El-P and Killer Mike be interested in a collaboration? We can only hope. Perhaps the KKL crew can ask them when the duo come through town 2 weeks from now.

Listen to Kevin Klein Live’s full interview with Afi’s Davey Havok by clicking below:

