DNA Lounge Starts Monthly Crowdfunding Campaign To Stay Open

January 20, 2017 11:22 PM
Filed Under: DNA Lounge, patreon

Last month, San Francisco’s DNA Lounge reached out for help in this blog post.

They’ve been in danger of shutting down if they can’t start turning a profit.

Progress has been made to keep the long-time venue of weekly parties like Bootie & Death Guild + countless shows open. DNA Lounge has partnered with Patreon to start a monthly crowdfunding  campaign that will help it stay afloat.

“We don’t want you to donate because it’s a good bargain. We want you to donate because you believe in our mission, and want it to continue,” the club writes on its Patreon page. “We may choose to offer some sponsor-only perks in the future, because you are awesome and we love you, but we don’t want that to be the reason you signed up.” – Hoodline

DNA needs $8k a month to remain open – so far in their first month of the campaign they’ve raised $3,300 –  Less than half of their goal. If you want to contribute, head here.

They are hosting a big Harry Potter Party this week as well if you want to hit that up on Thursday night.

 

