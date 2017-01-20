EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.20.17

January 20, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Half-Off Podcast, inauguration, Kevin Klein Live, kink.com, Podcast, Trump

On today’s show, with Donald Trump being sworn into office, Kevin Klein Live felt it had an obligation to cover the inauguration from the scene, but unfortunately it would seem that CBS didn’t exactly find it in their budget to get one for the show. With that in mind, Kevin thought outside the box and called a few random liquor stores in the Washington, DC area to see if the staff there would be willing to cover what was going on in the streets by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Luckily for us, we managed to get some answers, although probably not the most helpful ones.

Plus, Kevin and Ally helped the listeners get more acquainted with the cuisine of the Bay Area with the debut of a new game called Con-Fusion. This game took some of the many fusion restaurants around here and had listeners try to guess which different cuisines were used to make up the menu. Surprisingly, this task was tougher than you might expect, especially considering Kevin and Ally had no clue there was any demand for Ethiopian food to have even part of a menu’s items.

Also on today’s podcast:

  • A woman claiming not to be Useless Weirdo’s mom calls in to stand up for Useless Weirdo
  • Twinkie talks with a random tour guide about Kink.com relocating to Las Vegas
  • Weather reports for parts of the world having better weather than the Bay Area
  • And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live