Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.20.17

On today’s show, with Donald Trump being sworn into office, Kevin Klein Live felt it had an obligation to cover the inauguration from the scene, but unfortunately it would seem that CBS didn’t exactly find it in their budget to get one for the show. With that in mind, Kevin thought outside the box and called a few random liquor stores in the Washington, DC area to see if the staff there would be willing to cover what was going on in the streets by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Luckily for us, we managed to get some answers, although probably not the most helpful ones.

Plus, Kevin and Ally helped the listeners get more acquainted with the cuisine of the Bay Area with the debut of a new game called Con-Fusion. This game took some of the many fusion restaurants around here and had listeners try to guess which different cuisines were used to make up the menu. Surprisingly, this task was tougher than you might expect, especially considering Kevin and Ally had no clue there was any demand for Ethiopian food to have even part of a menu’s items.

Also on today’s podcast:

A woman claiming not to be Useless Weirdo’s mom calls in to stand up for Useless Weirdo

Twinkie talks with a random tour guide about Kink.com relocating to Las Vegas

Weather reports for parts of the world having better weather than the Bay Area

And more!

