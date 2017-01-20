KKL Interview: A Secret Planet Is Set To Destroy Earth

Depressed about the state of the world? Don’t stress. Earth as we know it may be coming to an end. That according to David Meade, the leading mind behind the reports of Nibiru. Not familiar with Nibiru? You’re not alone.

Here are the basics: There’s a planet that NASA doesn’t want you to know about. Some people call it Planet-X. Some people call it Nibiru. Some people say these are two different things. And the rest of us say this is all crazy talk.

Kevin Klein Live got to the center of this Nibiru conspiracy theory during their chat with Meade. Secret bunkers, the Book of Revelation, doomsday, and questions of mental health all play a part. Hear it all by listening to the interview below:

