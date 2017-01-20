EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

KKL Interview: A Secret Planet Is Set To Destroy Earth

January 20, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Apocalypse, David Meade, Kevin Klein Live, Nibiru, planet x

Depressed about the state of the world? Don’t stress. Earth as we know it may be coming to an end. That according to David Meade, the leading mind behind the reports of Nibiru. Not familiar with Nibiru? You’re not alone.

Here are the basics: There’s a planet that NASA doesn’t want you to know about. Some people call it Planet-X. Some people call it Nibiru. Some people say these are two different things. And the rest of us say this is all crazy talk.

Kevin Klein Live got to the center of this Nibiru conspiracy theory during their chat with Meade. Secret bunkers, the Book of Revelation, doomsday, and questions of mental health all play a part. Hear it all by listening to the interview below:

 

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live