President Trump Inadvertently Quotes Bane In Inaugural Speech

January 20, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: batman, Donald Trump, the dark knight rises

If part of President Donald J. Trump’s inaugural speech sounded eerily familiar, then you are not alone.

Soon after the speech, the internet pointed out that the newly sworn-in President used the same words as the Batman villain Bane.

In his speech, President Trump vowed to give America back to the people, saying “We’re giving it back to you, the people.”

In The Dark Knight Rises, Bane stood atop a car to address the citizens (mostly freed prisoners), saying, “And we give it back to you, the people.”

Where are Batman and Catwoman when we need them!

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

