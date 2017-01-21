Best Women’s March Signs From Around The World

Women’s marches have drawn massive crowds around the globe today to stand up for women’s rights. It’s more than just an Anti-Trump event:

They created the event to send an affirmative message that “women’s rights are human rights.” That’s why they call it a “march” or a “rally” instead of a protest. Perhaps that’s splitting hairs, but it’s undeniable that a lot more thought than “Trump is bad” went into the planning — and that characterizing it only as a protest against him somewhat flattens the message that many participants hope to send. Here’s what you need to know to understand why organizers created the march, and why so many women (and men) will be there. – Vox

As marches are being held around the world today here’s some of our favorite signs we’ve seen online:

We have a winner for best sign. Can I just live here at the #WomensMarch? pic.twitter.com/20qF449zL2 — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) January 21, 2017

“Pizza Rolls not Gender Roles” in Oakland:

massive turnout in nyc, midtown basically shut down, what a beautiful day, marching up 5th ave now 🐣✊ pic.twitter.com/QiDV0B5xtr — leon (@leyawn) January 21, 2017

this is a good sign.

(via @LishaDunlap) to all my female friends marching, stay safe and strong. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/6leivGUJzY — brady phelps (@LobShots) January 21, 2017

Us too, kid.

Lots of good signs at Philly's #womensmarch, but this might be my fave. A photo posted by Tim (@tbest) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:02am PST

#Repost from @undrcrwn ✊#WomensMarch #WarrenG #equality #equalrights #hiphop A photo posted by StrictlyBusinessHipHop (@strictlybusinesspodcast) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:02am PST

#womensmarch A photo posted by Jessica Morgan (@msmorganzola) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Liberté, égalité, sororité. 🇫🇷 💜 🇺🇸 #womensmarch #womensmarchparis A photo posted by Tasha Haddad (@tasha.haddad) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Women’s marches are currently happening in Oakland, San Jose, & San Francisco this Saturday.