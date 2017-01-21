EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Best Women’s March Signs From Around The World

January 21, 2017 10:59 AM
Women’s marches have drawn massive crowds around the globe today to stand up for women’s rights. It’s more than just an Anti-Trump event:

They created the event to send an affirmative message that “women’s rights are human rights.” That’s why they call it a “march” or a “rally” instead of a protest. Perhaps that’s splitting hairs, but it’s undeniable that a lot more thought than “Trump is bad” went into the planning — and that characterizing it only as a protest against him somewhat flattens the message that many participants hope to send. Here’s what you need to know to understand why organizers created the march, and why so many women (and men) will be there. – Vox

As marches are being held around the world today here’s some of our favorite signs we’ve seen online:

“Pizza Rolls not Gender Roles” in Oakland:

Us too, kid.

Lots of good signs at Philly's #womensmarch, but this might be my fave.

A photo posted by Tim (@tbest) on

 

#Repost from @undrcrwn ✊#WomensMarch #WarrenG #equality #equalrights #hiphop

A photo posted by StrictlyBusinessHipHop (@strictlybusinesspodcast) on

#womensmarch

A photo posted by Jessica Morgan (@msmorganzola) on

Liberté, égalité, sororité. 🇫🇷 💜 🇺🇸 #womensmarch #womensmarchparis

A photo posted by Tasha Haddad (@tasha.haddad) on

Women’s marches are currently happening in Oakland, San Jose, & San Francisco this Saturday.

More from Dallas
