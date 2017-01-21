EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Subsonic Playlist: 01.21.2017

January 21, 2017 10:58 PM
10 PM

Whethan & Flux Pavilion – “Savage”
M.I.K.E. Push – “Analogy”
CID & Kaskade – “Sweet Memories”
Big Wild – “I Just Wanna”
Dillon Francis – “Anywhere” (A-Trak Remix)
Rag’N’Bone Man – “Human” (Rudimental Remix)
San Holo – “Light”
Vanic – “Samurai” (BKAYE Remix)
Seven Lions – “Higher Love” (Feat. Paul Meany)
twenty one pilots – “Heathens” (Dunisco Remix)
Pegboard Nerds & NGHTMRE – “Superstar” (Unlike Pluto Remix)
Phantoms – “Someone To Talk About”
DROELOE – “In Time”
HIGHSOCIETY – “Life Hack”
Bastille – “Good Grief” (Don Diablo Remix)
The Spacies – “Slow Mo” (Felix Palmqvist Remix)
Galantis – “Pillow Fight”

11 PM

Major Lazer & Showtek – “Believer”
Years & Years – “King” (Alex Wells Remix)
Jauz & San Holo – “OK!”
Slushii – “I Still Recall”
Foster The People – “Pumped Up Kicks” (Polaris At Noon Remix)
Bonobo – “No Reason” (Feat. Nick Murphy)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Maps” (CID & Tommie Sunshine Remix)
Big Data – “Dangerous” (Oliver Remix)
ZHU – “In The Morning” (Mahalo Remix)

12 AM

The Chainsmokers – “Setting Fires” (Vanic Remix)
Porter Robinson – “Language” (Jauz Remix)
LANY – “WHERE THE HELL ARE MY FRIENDS?” (Trademark Remix)
Marshmello – “Ritual”
Alan Walker – “Sing Me To Sleep” (Marshmello Remix)
Marshmello – “Alone”
GriZMatik – “As We Proceed”
The Killers – “Mr. Brightside” (Two Friends Remix)
KSHMR – “Mandala”
Gryffin – “Whole Heart”
Bob Moses – “Tearing Me Up” (A-Trak Remix)
Tyzo Bloom – “Close To You”
AWOLNATION – “RUN” (HIGHSOCIETY Remix)
Zedd – “Beautiful Now” (marshmello Remix)
A R I Z O N A – “Oceans Away” (Sam Feldt Remix)
Daft Punk – “Doin It Right” (k?d Remix)
Phantoms – “Call My Name” (Dillon Francis Remix)

Listen Live