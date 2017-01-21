WATCH: Audioslave Play First Show In Over A Decade

Last night in Los Angeles, Prophets of Rage threw the first Anti-Inauguration Ball. It featured Prophets of Rage, Jack Black, Vic Mensa, Jackson Browne, and the first Audioslave performance in over a decade.

The band played three of their biggest hits from their 2002 self-titled album – “Cochise,” “Like A Stone,” & “Show Me How To Live”. The whole concert was streamed live on Facebook & the performances can be seen here:

In related Rage Against The Machine news, Zack De La Rocha joined Run The Jewels in Washington D.C. on Thursday night for a protest show.

No word yet on if we’ll hear any new music from Audioslave, or if Rage is ever coming back, but we’ll see what happens over these next four years.