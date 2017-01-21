EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

WATCH: Audioslave Play First Show In Over A Decade

January 21, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: anti-inaugural ball, Audioslave, Chris Cornell, Los Angeles, Prophets of Rage

Last night in Los Angeles, Prophets of Rage threw the first Anti-Inauguration Ball. It featured Prophets of Rage, Jack Black, Vic Mensa, Jackson Browne, and the first Audioslave performance in over a decade.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Chris Cornell and Tom Morello of Audioslave perform during the Prophets Of Rage And Friends' Anti-Inaugural Ball at Teragram Ballroom on January 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 20: Chris Cornell and Tom Morello of Audioslave perform during the Prophets Of Rage And Friends' Anti-Inaugural Ball at Teragram Ballroom on January 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The band played three of their biggest hits from their 2002 self-titled album – “Cochise,” “Like A Stone,” & “Show Me How To Live”. The whole concert was streamed live on Facebook & the performances can be seen here:

In related Rage Against The Machine news, Zack De La Rocha joined Run The Jewels in Washington D.C. on Thursday night for a protest show.

No word yet on if we’ll hear any new music from Audioslave, or if Rage is ever coming back, but we’ll see what happens over these next four years.

