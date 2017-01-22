PHOTOS: Artists Who Participated In Women’s March

Yesterday’s Women’s Marches brought out millions around the world in support of women’s rights. Here’s an explanation regarding what these marches were truly about:
They created the event to send an affirmative message that “women’s rights are human rights.” That’s why they call it a “march” or a “rally” instead of a protest. Perhaps that’s splitting hairs, but it’s undeniable that a lot more thought than “Trump is bad” went into the planning — and that characterizing it only as a protest against him somewhat flattens the message that many participants hope to send. Here’s what you need to know to understand why organizers created the march, and why so many women (and men) will be there. – Vox
Many artists participated in yesterday’s marches as well:
Halsey in D.C.
Green Day in Poland
Best Coast in LA
Ted Leo In D.C.
Lizzy from MS MR
Tom Morello
K.Flay
Many others showed support online:
Mark Hoppus
Rise Against
Walk The Moon
All Time Low
Bastille