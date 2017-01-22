PHOTOS: Artists Who Participated In Women’s March

Yesterday’s Women’s Marches brought out millions around the world in support of women’s rights. Here’s an explanation regarding what these marches were truly about:

They created the event to send an affirmative message that “women’s rights are human rights.” That’s why they call it a “march” or a “rally” instead of a protest. Perhaps that’s splitting hairs, but it’s undeniable that a lot more thought than “Trump is bad” went into the planning — and that characterizing it only as a protest against him somewhat flattens the message that many participants hope to send. Here’s what you need to know to understand why organizers created the march, and why so many women (and men) will be there. – Vox

Many artists participated in yesterday’s marches as well:

Halsey in D.C.

My fave bicons going to a women's rights march ?? My dreams truly are coming true 💗💜💙@halsey @evanrachelwood pic.twitter.com/pEFFTsZfuL — Harriet røse (@AmazingHarri) January 22, 2017

Green Day in Poland

We stand Together 💗#womensmarch #poland #nrdc #unity #healthcare #theinterrupters #lovetrumpshate A photo posted by @mnnesotagirl on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:08am PST

Best Coast in LA

Hey President Troll, millions of ladies (and men!) made sure their voices were heard today. Hope you're ready cuz we ain't shuttin' up anytime soon 👋🏼💕💋 photo by @_yasmincortez A photo posted by Best Coast (@best_coast) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

Ted Leo In D.C.

Lizzy from MS MR

we MUST keep marching, keep speaking up + out, keep on keeping on ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZQbVNMo3W5 — Lizzy Plapinger (@MissGoldUSA) January 21, 2017

Tom Morello

Mary Morello has spoken. pic.twitter.com/86bhwczOy2 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) January 21, 2017

K.Flay

today was beautiful. peace & protest & young girls with homemade signs & basically a bunch of things that made me wanna happy cry ❤ to all pic.twitter.com/w8Sdy7zEpq — K.Flay (@kflay) January 21, 2017

Many others showed support online:

Mark Hoppus

Very proud of my stepmom for marching today but also realized that means she got so many more steps than I did in our Fitbit challenge so… — Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) January 22, 2017

Rise Against

Walk The Moon

this one goes out to the millions of badass women + men marching today. inspired + marching w you from inside this studio <+> #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/bMP9fscOFD — Nick Petricca (@petricholas) January 21, 2017

All Time Low

Sending my love and support to everyone marching today, wishing I could be there with you. Be safe. #WomensMarch — Alexander William (@AlexAllTimeLow) January 21, 2017

Bastille