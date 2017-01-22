EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

PHOTOS: Artists Who Participated In Women’s March

January 22, 2017 9:55 AM
BASTILLE, best coast, Green Day, Halsey, women's march

Yesterday’s Women’s Marches brought out millions around the world in support of women’s rights. Here’s an explanation regarding what these marches were truly about:

They created the event to send an affirmative message that “women’s rights are human rights.” That’s why they call it a “march” or a “rally” instead of a protest. Perhaps that’s splitting hairs, but it’s undeniable that a lot more thought than “Trump is bad” went into the planning — and that characterizing it only as a protest against him somewhat flattens the message that many participants hope to send. Here’s what you need to know to understand why organizers created the march, and why so many women (and men) will be there. – Vox

Many artists participated in yesterday’s marches as well:

Halsey in D.C.

Best Women’s March Signs

Green Day in Poland

Best Coast in LA

Ted Leo In D.C.

Lizzy from MS MR

Tom Morello

K.Flay

Many others showed support online:

Mark Hoppus

Rise Against

Walk The Moon

All Time Low

Bastille

