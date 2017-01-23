Bay To Breakers Returns For 2017

2017 marks the 105th annual Bay To Breakers run. It’s been happening since 1912!

There probably wasn’t as many drunk people in costumes participating in the early 20th century, but the tradition of the run is still around.

It will be held its usual third Sunday in May.

With a starting point near the San Francisco Bay, a few blocks from The Embarcadero, the 12K race runs west through the city and finishes at the Great Highway where breakers crash onto the Pacific Coast’s Ocean Beach. A quintessential San Francisco experience since 1912, the race is interwoven into the fabric of the city and is a true reflection and celebration of life between the breakers and the Bay. See you May 21, 2017! – Bay To Breakers event page

#coittower ladies and gentleman #b2b #baytobreakers #sanfrancisco A photo posted by nalaballs (@nalaballs) on May 17, 2015 at 9:32am PDT

If you’re looking to take part in the run itself you should register for the race here.

If you’re just looking to dress up and take part – we’ll see you out there. & we expect legit costumes.