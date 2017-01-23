EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Bay To Breakers Returns For 2017

January 23, 2017 8:15 PM
2017 marks the 105th annual Bay To Breakers run. It’s been happening since 1912!

There probably wasn’t as many drunk people in costumes participating in the early 20th century, but the tradition of the run is still around.

It will be held its usual third Sunday in May.

With a starting point near the San Francisco Bay, a few blocks from The Embarcadero, the 12K race runs west through the city and finishes at the Great Highway where breakers crash onto the Pacific Coast’s Ocean Beach. A quintessential San Francisco experience since 1912, the race is interwoven into the fabric of the city and is a true reflection and celebration of life between the breakers and the Bay.

See you May 21, 2017! – Bay To Breakers event page

If you’re looking to take part in the run itself you should register for the race here.

Top 10 Bay To Breakers Costumes 2016

If you’re just looking to dress up and take part – we’ll see you out there. & we expect legit costumes.

