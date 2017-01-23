Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.23.17

On Friday’s show, Kevin Klein Live made a joke about waking up from a coma that later that night appeared in similar fashion on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Many fans of the show were quick to put blame on the late night television program, but Kevin wasn’t quick to judge right away. But even if Colbert’s writers did steal the joke, the only bit that bummed Kevin out was that it was one of the lowest rated late night shows that took the idea. Here’s hoping Jimmy Kimmel Live! steals from the show soon to raise Kevin’s spirits.

Plus, things are beginning to take shape with the big competition coming to Kevin Klein Live this Friday for Kings of Leon tickets. Plenty of listeners submitted for their change to take the men of the show and transform them into the divas we’ve always known they could be by turning them into drag queens. This bizarre beauty pageant will see some one partnered with a woman describing herself as a “fat MILF” and some one else working with an Army vet who is just up for the challenge. Going into Friday, who do you think stands the best chance right now?

Also on today’s podcast:

A game of Crowd Control, where we compare Trump’s inaugeration crowd to other “historic” gatherings

Listener tells us a story of dropping acid at Universal Studios with his girlfriend

Ally gets an awkward birthday gift from Useless Weirdo

And more!

