San Francisco Restaurants That Have Recently Failed Health Inspections

54 businesses in San Francisco have failed health inspections since June 2016 and SF Gate has compiled the list.
It should be noted that many of those who were guilty of violations quickly corrected their issues and remain open.
- Imperial Garden Seafood Restaurant (2626 San Bruno Ave.)
Score: 66
Violation notes: Unclean or unsanitary food contact surfaces
Date: Jan. 4, 2017(Violation corrected Jan. 13, 2017)
- CocoBang (550 Taylor St.)
Score: 69
Violation notes: Moderate risk vermin infestation
Date: Dec. 30, 2016(Violation corrected Dec. 30, 2016)
- Ruby Skye (420 MASON St.)
Score: 70
Violation notes: Contaminated or adulterated food
Date: Dec. 22, 2016(Re-inspection: Dec. 28, 2016 – Corrected date not available)
- The Plant Cafe Organic (Pier 3 Suite 108)
- Cafe Prague (424 Merchant St.)
Score: 68
Violation notes: Unclean or unsanitary food contact surfaces
Date: Dec. 6, 2016(Re-inspection: Dec. 15, 2016 – Corrected date not available)
- Quan Pho Inc. (1031 Ocean Ave.)
Score: 66
Violation notes: Inadequate and inaccessible handwashing facilities
Date: Nov. 29, 2016(Violation corrected Dec. 20, 2016)
- The New Garden Restaurant (716 Kearny St.)
Score: 57
Violation notes: Contaminated or adulterated food
Date: Nov. 21, 2016(Violation corrected Nov. 23, 2016)
- R & G Executive Lounge (631 Kearny St.)
Score: 62
Violation notes: Contaminated or adulterated food
Date: Nov. 14, 2016(Violation corrected Nov. 14, 2016)
- New Asia (772 Pacific Ave.)
Score: 57
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: Nov. 14, 2016(Violation corrected Nov. 17, 2016)
- City View Restaurant (662 Commercial St.)
Score: 68
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: Nov. 09, 2016(Violation corrected Nov. 22, 2016)
- Yee’s Restaurant (1131 Grant Ave )
Score: 68
Violation notes: Unclean or unsanitary food contact surfaces
Date: Nov. 9, 2016(Violation corrected Nov. 10, 2016)
- iThai (720 Post St.)
Score: 66
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: Nov. 8, 2016(Violation corrected Nov. 14, 2016)
- Dong Bei Mama (4737 Geary Blvd.)
Score: 63
Violation notes: Unclean or unsanitary food contact surfaces
Date: Nov.8, 2016(Violation corrected Dec. 9, 2016)
- Powell Street Pizza and Pasta (239 Powell St.)
Score: 66
Violation notes: Inadequately cleaned or sanitized food contact surfaces
Date: Oct. 31, 2016(Re-inspection and corrected date not available)
- Golden River Restaurant (5827 Geary Blvd.)
Score: 52
Violation notes: Contaminated or adulterated food
Date: Oct. 31, 2016(Violation corrected Nov. 4, 2016)
- Hawker Eats (1650 Balboa St.)
Score: 65
Violation notes: Unclean or unsanitary food contact surfaces
Date: Oct. 27, 2016(Violation corrected Nov. 2, 2016)
- Sammy’s Cafe (1416 Bush St.)
Score: 69
Violation notes: Unclean hands or improper use of gloves
Date: Oct. 24, 2016(Violation corrected Nov. 7, 2016)
- Sqwers Restaurant (3015 Geary Blvd.)
Score: 68
Violation notes: High risk food holding temperature
Date: Oct. 17, 2016(Violation corrected Oct. 20, 2016)
- Home Plate (2274 Lombard St.)
Score: 67
Violation notes: High risk food holding temperature
Date: Oct. 17, 2016(Violation corrected Oct. 17, 2016)
- My Favorite Cafe (2110 Clement St.)
Score: 69
Violation notes: Unclean or unsanitary food contact surfaces
Date: Oct. 13, 2016(Re-inspection Oct. 18, 2016 – Corrected date not available)
- Pronto Pizza (798 Eddy St.)
Score: 69
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: Oct. 11, 2016(Violation corrected Oct. 21, 2016)
- Nick’s Crispy Tacos (1500 Broadway St.)
Score: 69
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: Sept. 30, 2016(Violation corrected: Sept. 30, 2016) – corrected on the same day as violation, nice.
- Golden Horse Restaurant (1060 Hyde St.)
Score: 68
Violation notes: Unclean hands or improper use of gloves
Date: Sept. 30, 2016(Violation corrected Oct. 7, 2016)
- Dim Sum Club (2550 Van Ness Ave.)
Score: 70
Violation notes: Contaminated or adulterated food
Date: Sept. 29, 2016(Violation corrected Jan. 17, 2017)
- Frjtz (590 Valencia St.)
Score: 63
Violation notes: Foods not protected from contamination
Date: Sept. 29, 2016(Violation corrected Jan. 11, 2017)
- We Be Sushi (1071 Valencia St.)
Score: 65
Violation notes: Unclean hands or improper use of gloves
Date: Sept. 27, 2016(Violation corrected Oct. 11, 2017)
- Pak Nam Thai Cuisine (655 Larkin St.)
Score: 59
Violation notes: Contaminated or adulterated food
Date: Sept. 27, 2016(Violation corrected Sept. 27, 2016)
- Tenroku Sushi (1825 Post St. #215, located inside)
Score: 67
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: Sept. 23, 2016(Violation corrected Oct. 12, 2016)
- Napoli Pizza (1045 Polk St.)
Score: 68
Violation notes: Unclean or unsanitary food contact surfaces
Date: Sept. 20, 2016(Violation corrected Sept. 28, 2016)
- Begoni Bistro (615 Jackson St.)
Score: 70
Violation notes: Improper cooling methods
Date: Sept. 8, 2016(Re-inspection Sept. 26, 2016 – Corrected date not available)
- Crazy Pepper (2257 San Jose Ave.)
Score: 55
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: Sept. 1, 2016(Re-inspection Sept. 6, 2016 – Corrected date not available)
- Superior Palace Seafood Restaurant (3546 Balboa St.)
Score: 68
Violation notes: Unclean or unsanitary food contact surfaces
Date: Aug. 31, 2016(Violation corrected Oct. 4, 2016)
- Al Hamra (3083 16th St.)
Score: 70
Violation notes: Employee eating or smoking
Date: Aug. 30, 2016(Re-inspection and corrected date not available)
- Banana House (321 Kearny St.)
Score: 66
Violation notes: High risk food holding temperature
Date: Aug. 23, 2016
(Violation corrected Aug. 30, 2016)
- Delancey St. Restaurant (600 Embarcadero St. )
Score: 70
Violation notes: Unclean hands or improper use of gloves
Date: Aug. 23, 2016(Violation corrected Sept. 23, 2017)
- J & E Restaurant (2537 24Th St.)
Score: 70
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: Aug. 22, 2016(Re-inspection and corrected date not available)
- Vallarta’s Taco Bar (2022 Mission St.)
Score: 60
Violation notes: Improper cooling methods
Date: Aug. 11, 2016(Violation corrected Aug. 18, 2016)
- Hong’s Kitchen (3917 Noriega St. )
Score: 67
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: Aug. 9, 2016(Re-inspection and corrected date not available)
- Ramen Underground (356 Kearny St.)
Score: 70
Violation notes: Unclean or unsanitary food contact surfaces
Date: Aug. 3, 2016(Violation corrected Aug. 10, 2017)
- Borodudur Restaurant (700 Post St.)
Score: 67
Violation notes: Inadequate and inaccessible handwashing facilities
Date: Aug. 2, 2016(Re-inspection Aug. 3, 2016 – Corrected date not available)
- Panchitas (3091 16th St.)
Score: 70
Violation notes: Foods not protected from contamination
Date: Aug. 2, 2016(Re-inspection and corrected date not available)
- Fuji Restaurant (301 West Portal Ave. )
Score: 67
Violation notes: Unclean hands or improper use of gloves
Date: July 28, 2016(Violation corrected July 28, 2016)
- Washington Bakery and Restaurant (733 Washington St.)
Score: 67
Violation notes: Unclean hands or improper use of gloves
Date: July 28, 2016(Violation corrected Aug. 11, 2016)
- Elephant Sushi (1916 Hyde St.)
Score: 61
Violation notes: Contaminated or adulterated food
Date: July 27, 2016(Violation corrected July 28, 2016)
- Kobani Mediterranean Grill (3242 Scott St.)
Score: 58
Violation notes: High risk food holding temperature
Date: July 14, 2016(Violation corrected July 15, 2016)
- Hakka restaurant (4401 A Cabrillo St. Suite A)
Score: 62
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: July 13, 2016(Violation corrected Aug. 8, 2017)
- Super Burrito (1200 Polk St.)
Score: 70
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: July 5, 2016(Re-inspection and corrected date not available)
- Ying Hui Chinese Restaurant (5125 Mission St.)
Score: 70
Violation notes: Unclean hands or improper use of gloves
Date: Jun. 22, 2016(Re-inspection and corrected date not available)
- THEM KY Restaurant (717 Ellis St.)
Score: 66
Violation notes: Improper cooling methods
Date: Jun. 17, 2016(Violation corrected Jun. 30, 2016)
- Kens Kitchen (700 Polk St.)
Score: 65
Violation notes: High risk vermin infestation
Date: Jun. 16, 2016(Violation corrected Jun. 17, 2016)