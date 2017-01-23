Sharks Captain Joe Pavelski Chats With Kevin Klein Live

San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski has represented the USA at the Olympics, battled for a Stanley Cup, and will be heading to his second consecutive NHL all-star game this weekend. Still, we assume that the true high moment of his career had to be the conversation he had with Kevin Klein Live this morning.

Here are just a few of the topics that they covered during the talk:

– Beard upkeep

– Playing video games in the locker room

– Earning his milestone 600th career point

– The lack of violence at the all-star game

– Ally’s confusion on hockey rules

– And more!

