Stevie Wonder Hears Guy Performing His Song; Joins In

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) convention was going on in Anaheim over the weekend and it became the spot for this very cool, surprise collaboration.

Greyson Erhard was performing Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” when the original artist himself walked into the room.

Erhard was at first embarrassed, admitting that he didn’t know the lyrics to the second verse. Ever the good sport, Wonder offered to join him on stage and help him with the missing words. After Wonder dedicated the performance to “the March on Washington and all the women of the world, the two traded off the first verse and chorus. Wonder then simply leaned in and whispered the lyrics into Erhard’s ear while the guitarist belted them out. What’s even better is the stunned performer held his own, keeping his cool and delivering a solid rendition while he stood right next to the living legend. – Consequence of Sound

Check out the video below: